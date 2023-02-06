Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Want Legally Blonde 3 Without Jennifer Coolidge

Who would you most want to travel with out of the cast of "The White Lotus?" Back when season 2 was airing, that question was posed to various actors from the hit HBO show during the behind-the-scenes previews for the next week's episode. The answer was always, without hesitation, Jennifer Coolidge. After winning a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture for her role as Tanya in "White Lotus" season 2, her moving and hilarious speech made Coolidge even more endearing. Season 3 of "White Lotus" was officially announced in November of 2022, but sadly, Coolidge won't be returning. That leaves the door open for the in-demand actor to pursue other opportunities as she enjoys her ongoing surge in popularity.

Created in record time when HBO desperately needed new material during the pandemic, Mike White's "The White Lotus" came together incredibly fast and miraculously became a cultural phenomenon right out of the gate. Other projects weren't so lucky during the COVID-19 crisis, including the long-awaited "Legally Blonde 3" that was originally set to premiere last February. Written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), the threequel will catch up with the peppy Elle Woods later on in life, years after she unexpectedly earned her way into Harvard Law School.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, "Legally Blonde" star Reese Witherspoon stated emphatically, "There is no 'Legally Blonde 3' without Jennifer Coolidge." In the original and its sequel, "Legally Blonde 2" Red, White, and Blonde," Coolidge played Paulette Bonafonté, a manicurist with a heart of gold who takes Elle Woods under her wing.