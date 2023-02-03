AMC's Mayfair Witches Conjures Up A Second Season
The Anne Rice universe at AMC continues to expand. Today we found out that the network has officially greenlit the second season of "Mayfair Witches," the show based on the books by author Anne Rice. The television series centers around Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), a surgeon who becomes drawn to New Orleans after her adoptive mother dies, who finds out that she's part of a long line of witches who are intertwined with a mysterious, supernatural being named Lasher (John Huston).
"Mayfair Witches" is the second AMC Network show based on Anne Rice's work. The first series adaptation was "Interview With The Vampire," which had its first episode drop just a couple of months before "Mayfair." While "Mayfair Witches" wasn't as critically well-received as "Interview With The Vampire," the execs at AMC are apparently happy enough with it to give it at least one more season. "Interview With The Vampire" also has a second season in the works, which AMC announced before the first episode even aired.
What will season 2 of Mayfair Witches be about?
The first season of "Mayfair Witches" followed the events in Anne Rice's thousand-page tome, "The Witching Hour." The second season will adapt the second book, "Lasher," a much shorter book of 400 pages that will unsurprisingly feature the sexy and enigmatic Lasher in a new light.
Here's what showrunner Esta Spalding told me about season 2 when I interviewed her and executive producer Michelle Ashford in early January during the Television Critics Association winter press event:
"Rowan is the lead of the second season. It's still Rowan's story. She's driving it, but Lasher is very present and has a very distinctive point of view in a way that he does not in the first season. In the first season, he's usually enigmatic and in other people's scenes, in a way. I mean, not to say he doesn't own the scenes, he does, but he doesn't drive storylines in the same way. In the second season, he really does. He's much more like a traditional character. I guess maybe the better way to say it is he's much more of an antagonist in the first season and he's really one of the protagonists in the second season."
We don't have news yet on when the second season of the show will cast its spell upon us. The first season of "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches," however, is now streaming on AMC+.