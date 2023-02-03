AMC's Mayfair Witches Conjures Up A Second Season

The first season of "Mayfair Witches" followed the events in Anne Rice's thousand-page tome, "The Witching Hour." The second season will adapt the second book, "Lasher," a much shorter book of 400 pages that will unsurprisingly feature the sexy and enigmatic Lasher in a new light.

Here's what showrunner Esta Spalding told me about season 2 when I interviewed her and executive producer Michelle Ashford in early January during the Television Critics Association winter press event:

"Rowan is the lead of the second season. It's still Rowan's story. She's driving it, but Lasher is very present and has a very distinctive point of view in a way that he does not in the first season. In the first season, he's usually enigmatic and in other people's scenes, in a way. I mean, not to say he doesn't own the scenes, he does, but he doesn't drive storylines in the same way. In the second season, he really does. He's much more like a traditional character. I guess maybe the better way to say it is he's much more of an antagonist in the first season and he's really one of the protagonists in the second season."

We don't have news yet on when the second season of the show will cast its spell upon us. The first season of "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches," however, is now streaming on AMC+.