FX Drops Never Let Me Go Series Adaptation

FX has decided to ignore the advice of its own series title and let go of the TV adaptation of "Never Let Me Go" before the show could ever air or even go into production. We first reported last May that the network was developing a new adaptation of Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro's novel for television, with director Mark Romanek ("One Hour Photo") having previously adapted the book into a 2010 film starring Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley, and Andrew Garfield. Originally meant to stream on Hulu, the "Never Let Me Go" series received the official green light from FX last October, but now, it is no longer happening, according to Variety.

Viola Prettejohn ("The Nevers") was set to star in "Never Let Me Go" as Thora, described in the series logline as "a rebellious teenage clone who escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society." The series would have followed Thora "as she starts living undercover in the outside world" and "unwittingly sets in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human."

Tracey Ullman and Kelly Macdonald were also set to star, while showrunner Melissa Iqbal had written the series pilot and was in line to executive produce with Ishiguro, pilot director Marc Munden, Alex Garland (who wrote the screenplay for the 2010 film), and others.