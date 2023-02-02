The Covenant Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars In The Latest Guy Ritchie Movie

By now, it's safe to say you know pretty much what you're getting when you see the name "Guy Ritchie" attached to a trailer. Some gruff, fast-talking, and probably criminal characters are going to be stuck in impossibly tight circumstances that can only be solved by weapons and wit and a fair bit of off-color tastelessness. Oh, and there's a pretty good chance that you'll either love or hate it — nothing in-between. The gangster-loving director behind "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," "Snatch," "Sherlock Holmes," and most recently "The Gentlemen" and "Wrath of Man" has fully established his own recognizable niche and has mostly been content to stay right there (for all our sakes, we'll just ignore that little Disney remake of "Aladdin," thank you very much).

So when word first hit that Ritchie would be teaming up with star Jake Gyllenhaal for an action-thriller following a soldier soon after the United States' invasion of Afghanistan in the early 2000s, most expected another controversial shoot-'em-up in the same vein as many of the director's prior work. But, hey, you know what they say about when you assume, right?

Today brings us the first official trailer for "The Covenant" (which was previously known under the title "The Interpreter"), complete with footage selling a surprisingly melodramatic tone that feels like a far cry from Ritchie's usual MO. Rest assured, there will very likely be plenty of tense action sequences and, ah, questionable politics involved that all Ritchie fans have come to expect, but it's always exciting to see an established filmmaker attempt to break free of the mold and do something different. Check it out below!