Daisy Ridley Is Open For Rey To Return To The Stars Wars Universe

Where do you go after headlining a "Star Wars" trilogy? It's a dilemma multiple actors have faced over the decades, and the outcomes have varied wildly. Some have gone on to enjoy incredible careers in fields such as voice acting and script doctoring, whereas others have followed their time playing in the immensely popular sci-fi fantasy sandbox by making actually real movies like the "'Romeo and Juliet,' but with pizza businesses" rom-com "Little Italy." Journeying to a galaxy far, far away can be a proper roll of the dice, in other words, so far as the impact it can have on your professional ambitions as a performer is concerned.

In the wake of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, its leads have all found themselves in dramatically different places. Admittedly, not much has changed for Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver, both of whom have continued to make fascinating career choices, much like they did prior to joining the franchise. John Boyega, on the other hand, has sworn off big-budget properties entirely to reinvent himself as a dyed-in-the-wool character actor focused on projects that speak to him personally, resulting in some of his finest work to date. This brings us to Daisy Ridley who, as /Film's Ben Pearson recently observed, has been "taking chances and making moves," but has yet to achieve the type of post-"Star Wars" success her peers have had.

Like Ben, Ridley always impressed me with her acting in the sequel trilogy (her facial expressions alone are priceless), yet I would much rather see her tackle other roles — be they in indie films, big-budget movies, or on TV — than reprise her role as Rey right away. Fortunately, although she's open to the prospect of returning as (*sigh*) Palpatine's granddaughter, Ridley's clearly in no hurry to do so.