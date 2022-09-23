John Boyega Has A Pitch For A The Woman King Sequel

If Boyega hopes to step into his villain era with a "Woman King" sequel, what about other members of the cast? Funnily enough, Davis herself may not stick around for too long, if at all. "Viola says, 'If there's a sequel, Nanisca is toothless on her deathbed,'" Mbedu told The Hollywood Reporter. "She said that she should die within the first five minutes. That conversation started when we were training. She was like, 'This is so hard. I cannot imagine myself doing this again.'"

Nanisca's death would actually make Ghezo's turn all the more plausible. In "The Woman King," she's very much the moral center of the film, influencing Ghezo to do the right thing when everyone — his advisors, his wives, and even Portuguese traders looking for a piece of Dahomey's profit — would rather he stick to the status quo and keep contributing to the slave trade. Nanisca is the only one who believes there's another way to survive. With her gone, another member of the Agojie would have to step up and embody what she represented. It'd be a perfect role for Mbedu's Nawi, whose arc throughout "The Woman King" was all about learning what it means to become Agojie.

Of course, this is all just hopeful speculation. "The Woman King" hopefully has a long life ahead of it at the box office, but in terms of a second life in the form of a sequel, it's a bit too soon to tell. It's nice to know that, if the opportunity were to arise, the cast are more or less on board, and with yet another story worth telling.

"The Woman King" is playing in theaters now.