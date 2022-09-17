The Woman King Leads The Charge At The Weekend Box Office With Estimated $18 Million Debut

The weekend box office has been a bust for the past few weeks, even with the boost of the newly-named National Cinema Day on September 3. This weekend is looking a bit better, thanks mostly to one movie: "The Woman King." Based on a true story, the film stars Viola Davis as a general of the Agojie, an all-female military that protects the West African kingdom of Dahomey.

"The Woman King" was described by /Film's Chris Evangelista as a "rousing historical epic" and has earned mostly positive critical reviews, but unless movies have Tom Cruise hanging off an aircraft in them, people just haven't been willing to spend the last few weeks of decent weather sitting in a theater.

According to Variety, "The Woman King" is going to be the winner this weekend, taking the crown from last week's surprise horror champion, "Barbarian." Though dedicated horror fans are still turning out to see the shocking treat from writer and director Zach Cregger, the box office totals for "Barbarian" this week just weren't enough to beat Davis' star power and the positive buzz for "The Woman King."