The Mandalorian Featurette: Celebrating Three Seasons Of Grogu And His Dad

It's a comfort to know that even before "The Last of Us" closes out its debut season, we will already have plenty more of Pedro Pascal locked, loaded, and carting around his other surrogate child as Din Djarin in "The Mandalorian." The hype for season 3 is very real and in case you ever doubt it, just check out the newest featurette from Disney+, featuring multiple crowds of "Star Wars" fans pumping their fists, waving their lightsabers, and cheering on the announcement of an incoming season. It may have taken three years to return, but the excitement for Mando and Grogu is still as explosive as ever.

A month away from the season premiere, the featurette comes as a reminder of what a phenomenon "The Mandalorian" has become. Honestly, I struggle to remember a time before my Baby Yoda plushie came into my life and I know I'm not alone in that. Besides gifting us with the most adorable little guy in the galaxy, when it first debuted in 2019, the series sparked a new beginning for the franchise, bringing some much-needed freshness as the first live-action "Star Wars" series, and the first to venture into a time period long avoided by the movies. A new adventure with new cast members, new characters, and a new setting made for a daunting task, but Din and Grogu more than rose to the occasion.

Hailing from showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producers Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, the series will likely continue to take the world by storm with its third season. Along with celebrating the popularity and fandom of the series, the featurette also offers a look into its future: come season 3, Mando ad Grogu are setting their sights on Mandalore.