Sparks Fly Between Adonis Creed And Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie About Boxing Ever On SNL
There were a lot of memorable moments in last night's "Saturday Night Live," but as tends to be the case, "Weekend Update" held the best of them. Not only did we get to see Kenan Thompson as Michael Che's doorman, but we also got the much needed return of Heidi Gardner's Angel, otherwise known as Every Boxer's Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever. This time she's upset about the return of Wendy's vanilla frostys.
Angel first debuted on SNL in 2017, telling us all about how fed up she was with her boyfriend Tommy's high-stakes boxing career, and how she would be "taking the kids to my sister's" if Tommy went back to fighting again. The joke is pretty simple: every time Angel hears about something else happening in the world, she relates it back to her frustration over her boyfriend's fighting, using all the boxing movies clichés we've grown familiar with over the years. Whether it's the Snoopy balloon returning for Macy's Thankgiving parade, the Royal Wedding, or "Creed II" doing well at the box office, she responds to it all in the same basic manner. Yet Gardner always makes the joke work, with her trembling voice and the writing that's just clever and varied enough to keep it all fresh.
The show switched things up a little in the 2018 Christmas episode, where Angel's usual routine was interrupted by the surprise appearance of Tommy, played by that week's host Matt Damon. Speaking in a Boston accent, Tommy tells Angel she's pregnant, and the two reconcile their differences once and for all. Or did they?
Angel's love affair with Creed
With Michael B. Jordan hosting in part to promote his upcoming movie "Creed III," we should've expected something like this. Angel starts off her segment complaining about how Creed beat up her husband in a boxing match so badly that "there's no more clams in his chowder!" It seems like she hates Creed, but when Adonis Creed himself shows up to surprise her, her feelings towards him turn out to be far more complicated than we thought.
"You remember Lil' Nicky? He's yours," she tells him. How did poor Tommy never get suspicious that his son is half-Black? Angel's got a simple explanation: "Tommy don't see color ... He don't see any colors, numbers, or shapes! His potato is baked, Creedy!"
Man, what a mess. It's sad to know that in the four years since Angel and Tommy reunited, things between them have fallen so far. Back in 2018, Tommy was sharp enough to somehow figure out Angel was pregnant before she did, and now he's "watching more Sesame Street" than his own kids. There's also an incredibly dark joke here where Angel refers to one of her kids as "the twin," implying that the other twin has died at some point.
At least Angel gets a break of sorts at the end of this segment, as she reconciles with Creed after all this time. He tells her "you're coming home with me tonight," and she agrees. Usually we'd be worried that Tommy might found out about this and have his heart broken, but it doesn't seem like he's capable of figuring it out anytime soon.
"Saturday Night Live" airs Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET on NBC, and is also available on Peacock.