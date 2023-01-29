Sparks Fly Between Adonis Creed And Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie About Boxing Ever On SNL

There were a lot of memorable moments in last night's "Saturday Night Live," but as tends to be the case, "Weekend Update" held the best of them. Not only did we get to see Kenan Thompson as Michael Che's doorman, but we also got the much needed return of Heidi Gardner's Angel, otherwise known as Every Boxer's Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever. This time she's upset about the return of Wendy's vanilla frostys.

Angel first debuted on SNL in 2017, telling us all about how fed up she was with her boyfriend Tommy's high-stakes boxing career, and how she would be "taking the kids to my sister's" if Tommy went back to fighting again. The joke is pretty simple: every time Angel hears about something else happening in the world, she relates it back to her frustration over her boyfriend's fighting, using all the boxing movies clichés we've grown familiar with over the years. Whether it's the Snoopy balloon returning for Macy's Thankgiving parade, the Royal Wedding, or "Creed II" doing well at the box office, she responds to it all in the same basic manner. Yet Gardner always makes the joke work, with her trembling voice and the writing that's just clever and varied enough to keep it all fresh.

The show switched things up a little in the 2018 Christmas episode, where Angel's usual routine was interrupted by the surprise appearance of Tommy, played by that week's host Matt Damon. Speaking in a Boston accent, Tommy tells Angel she's pregnant, and the two reconcile their differences once and for all. Or did they?