Julie Plec And Kevin Williamson's Dead Day Series Slashed From Peacock, But Isn't Dead Yet

Last year, as Peacock prepared to go toe-to-toe with rival services and their extensive libraries, the NBCUniversal-owned streamer announced an exciting slate of future projects. Among them were plans to adapt "Dead Day," the comic by Ryan Parrott and Evgeniy Bornyakov that sees deceased individuals return for one night to take care of unfinished business — which can mean everything from heartfelt family reunions to cold-blooded vengeance.

A bestselling comic adaptation with a killer premise going straight to a streamer known for its horror content? Sign me up! Making matters a million times better was the team behind the series: "The Vampire Diaries" co-creators Julie Plec ("Vampire Academy") and Kevin Williamson (the writer and executive producer of the "Scream" franchise) were set to reunite as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners. But it was all a little too good to be true.

Exactly one year after announcing the straight-to-series order of "Dead Day," Peacock has opted not to move forward with its adaptation of the Aftershock comic book series. This news comes hot on the heels of Peacock canceling another Plec project, "Vampire Academy," after only one season. Not all hope is not lost, though. Variety reports that the studio is planning to shop "Dead Day" around to other outlets. Since Peacock bought the series preemptively, this will mark the first time it's been shown to other buyers.

"Dead Day" was set to follow an ensemble of characters on the magical night of the resurrection. The synopsis for the first comic volume reads: