Gregory Allen Howard, Remember The Titans And Ali Writer, Dies At 70

Groundbreaking screenwriter and playwright Gregory Allen Howard passed away today at the age of 70. Howard made waves when his spec script about a real-life Black coach coming into a newly segregated Virginia school and helping lead their football team to victory hit Hollywood and was snapped up by Jerry Bruckheimer. Ultimately, they'd hire Denzel Washington to play the lead coach, Herman Boone, and the rest is history. "Remember the Titans" would go on to break the $100 million mark at the box office in 2000, a surprise hit for Buena Vista and its parent company, Walt Disney Pictures.

This would mark the first-ever accomplishment of a spec sale leading to a $100 million+ hit from a screenwriter of color and set Howard as Hollywood's go-to guy when it came to adapting the stories of historical Black figures.

Like most screenwriters, a good amount of Howard's work would remain unproduced, but he did collaborate with icons like Morgan Freeman and Ridley Scott. The script he worked on with Freeman was about the true WW2 story of the 761st Tank Battalion which had the nickname "Black Panthers" due to their logo of a screaming panther and the fact that the entire battalion was almost entirely made up of Black soldiers. The project he had with Scott was called "Factor X," about the law enforcement officials who hunted the serial killer known as "BTK." Even though they had Eric Bana and Terrence Howard attached, the movie ended up not happening.