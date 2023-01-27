Rabbit Hole Trailer: Kiefer Sutherland Channels Jack Bauer For A New Espionage Series

Jack's back, folks! Well, okay, technically this is a completely new and different series named "Rabbit Hole" that has absolutely nothing to do with "24" and technically the character that Kiefer Sutherland is playing in this new series is named John Weir, which feels more like a play on John Wick than Jack Bauer. But when you strip all that away and look at the extremely eerie connection between the two shows — Kiefer Sutherland is playing some guy who punches people occasionally — then the similarities simply become too much to ignore. Also, this is where I should probably confess I've never watched an episode of "24" in my life.

In any case, Paramount Pictures has unveiled a brand-new look at their upcoming original show "Rabbit Hole." As the title suggests, it follows an operative by the name of John Weir who finds himself in the midst of an impossible situation, framed for murder and forced to go on the run from forces beyond his comprehension. Unable to trust anyone and struggling to differentiate between fact and fiction, well, Sutherland's character plunges headfirst into a paranoid thriller that looks to evoke the tone and style of some of the best '70s thrillers we received on the big screen.

Check out the new trailer below!