Original Blade Star Stephen Dorff Has Zero Faith In Marvel's New Blade Movie

Dorff went on to trash both the MCU and the DCEU, making fun of "Black Adam" before immediately joking that "Marvel is used to me trashing them anyway." ("Black Adam" is DC, not Marvel, but I'll let you have this one, Dorff.) He continued:

"How's that PG 'Blade' movie going for you, that can't get a director? [laughs] Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There's no Steve Norrington out there."

The "Blade" movie has some very talented people involved, and they could take the franchise in a different direction that still works for the character. Norrington's "Blade" is a great movie that deserves lots of love, but that doesn't mean that a new "Blade" is automatically going to be terrible! Besides, if it is terrible, it's just going to make everyone remember the original more fondly, and it's going to introduce a whole new generation to the franchise that can go back and discover the original for the first time. So yeah, maybe the 1998 "Blade" is the best "Blade" there ever was or ever will be, but it doesn't hurt anyone or anything to give someone else a chance. Some mothersuckers are always gonna try to ice skate uphill, so why not just let them?