The Revived Moviepass Has Opened Its Beta, New Pricing And Plan Details Revealed

UPDATE: According to an interview conducted with Business Insider, Moviepass is looking to launch this summer for all users.

For a certain breed of movie lover, Moviepass was, for a time, a true blessing — before it became something of a curse. The movie theater subscription service rocked the industry by introducing the concept of unlimited moviegoing for a monthly fee (a rather low fee at that) to the general public. But, as we discovered, that business model had major issues, primarily that it was wildly un-profitable, and Moviepass came crashing to the ground several years ago. Well, much like Palpatine in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," somehow, Moviepass has returned. The company has opened up its beta, letting many new users sign up for the revamped version of the service.

A special announcement for everyone on the MoviePass waitlist from our CEO @stacyspikes pic.twitter.com/BmfHk6IS60 — MoviePass (@MoviePass) January 25, 2023

It was announced early last year that Moviepass would be coming back, and now CEO Stacy Spikes has revealed that everyone who previously signed up for the beta can now actually try out the service in its new, presumably more sensible version. But what does that look like? What is it going to cost? How is it going to work? The company's website does state, "Since we're still BETA testing, our waitlist users are testing different pricing plans in various cities. Plans and pricing will normalize when we open to the general public."

Let's dig into what the new Moviepass looks like for its beta users.