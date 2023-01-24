How I Met Your Father Season 2 Brings Back A Familiar Face — Could He Be The Father?

This piece contains spoilers for the season 2 premiere of "How I Met Your Father."

"How I Met Your Father" proved right out of the gate to be a worthy successor to "How I Met Your Mother," and this second season is looking to be no different. Balancing millennial realism with sitcom hijinks is far from an easy feat, but the show's been able to charm from the beginning. This was especially true of the first season's finale, which utilized a key character from "not-Mother" in a way that was far more than just nostalgia-bait. We're talking, of course, about the appearance of Robin Scherbatsky and how her encounter with Sophie (Hilary Duff) serves as a metaphorical baton-passing from one hopelessly-romantic generation to another.

The spinoff's second season premiere carries on this cross-sitcom symbolism, albeit in a different way. While we already knew that Ellen (Tien Tran) managed to get a job at Goliath Market, it was still a bit vague if it was connected to the famous Goliath National Bank. However, this premiere set to rest all speculation and rumors, as the infamous former womanizer himself, Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), reintroduced himself to "How I Met Your Father" fans.