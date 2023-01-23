Hereditary Star Alex Wolff Joins The Cast Of A Quiet Place: Day One
Ever since "Hereditary" blew our minds in 2018, the world has wanted more of actor Alex Wolff. He's appeared in nine projects since then, and the films certainly vary as far popularity is concerned. But one thing is for sure: We're excited to see Wolff join the world of "A Quiet Place: Day One."
Above the Line was the first to report the casting news, with director Michael Sarnoski later confirming it via Twitter. "Welcome, Alex!" Sarnoski wrote. "Could not be happier about this reunion."
Sarnoski previously wrote and directed the critically acclaimed 2019 drama "Pig," in which Wolff starred opposite Nicolas Cage. The film was a major favorite of critics and audiences alike, so it will be cool to both see Sarnoski's take on the "Quiet Place" lore and Wolff's second collaboration with the director, for whom "Pig" was his directorial debut. Wolff's character in the third film has not been revealed, but no matter who he plays, he's proven his chops in the horror genre more than once.
The world of A Quiet Place
The same year Wolff stunned indie horror audiences in "Hereditary," mainstream audiences fell in love with "A Quiet Place," the John Krasinski-directed standout that imagined a world where monstrous beings have invaded Earth and hunt humans using their hypersensitive alien hearing. The movie was a noteworthy genre entry that had mainstream clout behind it, which is how Wolff made his way over to the franchise in the first place.
"A Quiet Place" was a major hit and sparked a sequel film, "A Quiet Place Part II," released two years later in 2020. From there, a third installment — the upcoming "Day One" prequel, whose exact plot is still under wraps — was ordered for 2024, followed by a fourth entry that will serve as a sequel to the second film called "A Quiet Place Part III" scheduled for 2025. The franchise is stacked and sorted for the next few years, though little is known about the upcoming installments as far as casting and overall narrative. Either way, it's exciting to have Wolff on board alongside two other exciting casting choices.
However, those are the only ones we've got. So far, only Wolff, "Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn, and "Us" star Lupita Nyong'o have been tapped to star in "A Quiet Place: Day One." It is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on March 8, 2024 after being pushed from its previous release dates, March 31 and September 23 of this year.