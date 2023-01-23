Hereditary Star Alex Wolff Joins The Cast Of A Quiet Place: Day One

Ever since "Hereditary" blew our minds in 2018, the world has wanted more of actor Alex Wolff. He's appeared in nine projects since then, and the films certainly vary as far popularity is concerned. But one thing is for sure: We're excited to see Wolff join the world of "A Quiet Place: Day One."

Above the Line was the first to report the casting news, with director Michael Sarnoski later confirming it via Twitter. "Welcome, Alex!" Sarnoski wrote. "Could not be happier about this reunion."

Sarnoski previously wrote and directed the critically acclaimed 2019 drama "Pig," in which Wolff starred opposite Nicolas Cage. The film was a major favorite of critics and audiences alike, so it will be cool to both see Sarnoski's take on the "Quiet Place" lore and Wolff's second collaboration with the director, for whom "Pig" was his directorial debut. Wolff's character in the third film has not been revealed, but no matter who he plays, he's proven his chops in the horror genre more than once.