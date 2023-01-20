The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Broke Viewership Record For Lucasfilm's Disney+ Offerings

If you needed any proof that "Star Wars" fans are crazy for space daddy and his weird adopted telekinetic son, it turns out that the trailer for season 3 of "The Mandalorian" completely smashed Disney+'s records for trailer views. The metric they focus on when looking at trailer views is how many total views in the first 24 hours and the previous record-holder for Disney+ was the trailer for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" which locked in a substantial 58 million views in its first 24 hours.

Well, Mando left poor Obi-Wan in the dust, garnering 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer debuted January 16 during an NFL game and was instantaneously released online, giving viewers their first look at what Mando and Grogu have been up to since they were reunited in last year's "The Book of Boba Fett." Series favorites Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris), The Armorer (Emily Swallow), and even "The Rise of Skywalker" standout Babu Frik make appearances in a trailer that promises a journey of redemption for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) who broke the Mandalorian code and must atone in some way if he is to consider himself worthy of wearing the armor.