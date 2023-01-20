Director Gerard Johnstone Thinks M3GAN Is No More Surreal Than Real Life A.I.

On the surface, a movie like "M3GAN" is totally out there sci-fi absurdity. I mean, a lifelike doll companion and friend whose personality develops thanks to cutting-edge artificial intelligence is the dream for all of us who grew up geeky and unpopular, but the best real-life examples we've seen up to this point are robot dog-things navigating obstacle courses while being cruelly pushed around with broom handles to test their balance, and Disney Parks audio-animatronics that can range from the most amazing thing you've ever seen (the Shaman in the Na'vi River Journey attraction) to disturbing (have you seen the Donald Trump they added to the Hall of Presidents?).

However, we're living in something of an A.I. revolution at the moment, with programs like ChatGPT that can take a prompt and write you just about anything and DALL-E that produces images that would a tall order for even the best illustrators out there with little but a series of carefully thought-out suggestions from the human at the keyboard. The implications are scary, maybe even scarier than an overly protective robot girl who also dances extremely well and runs on all fours from time to time.

Turns out that "M3GAN" director Gerard Johnstone agrees that the current A.I. trend is mighty unsettling (and also perfectly timed for the release of his movie) and is something they're considering as they move forward with the newly announced sequel, "M3GAN 2.0."