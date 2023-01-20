Superhero Bits: Captain America: New World Order Casts Key Role, Marvel's Summer Of Symbiotes & More

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin" is one of the true success stories in comics over the last few years. That being the case, IDW is striking while the iron is hot. The publisher has announced two new spin-offs joining what they are now calling the Ronin-verse. First up we have "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Day Special," which will serve as a tie-in to the upcoming "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Years" five-issue miniseries. We also have "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Years #1, Director's Cut", which will include new materials from legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, as well as series artists Ben Bishop and SL Gallant. In the official announcement of the project, writer Tom Waltz had this to say:

"The amazing success of 'TMNT: The Last Ronin' has certainly opened doors to new and exciting storytelling opportunities within what we are now fondly calling the Ronin-verse. 'Lost Years' will expand upon some of the Last Ronin's history that was hinted at in the first volume, while simultaneously pushing forward the new reality that was teased in its epilogue ... And within 'Lost Years,' Kevin and I are excited to have the opportunity to join artist Ben Bishop to tell a one-shot tale, 'Lost Day.' The past, present, and future are full of surprises that we can't wait to share with our readers!"

Look for "The Last Ronin—Lost Day Special" on shelves in May.