Glass Onion Director Rian Johnson Explains The Significance Of The Big Mona Lisa Scene

This post contains spoilers for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

If you're a fan of Italian Renaissance paintings, your feathers may have been a little ruffled by the ending of "Glass Onion." When Helen (Janelle Monáe) realizes that she doesn't have enough evidence to get Miles Bron (Edward Norton) convicted for murdering her sister, she decides to get her revenge another way. First she starts breaking his stuff, then she causes a massive explosion that sets his mansion on fire. None of this is a huge deal for multi-billionaire Bron, but then Helen opens up the casing of the real Mona Lisa, and it burns up in the flames.

This is the nail in the coffin for Miles. The Mona Lisa is the most famous painting in the world, and almost certainly one of the most expensive. Not only will Helen's actions set Bron back a ton of money, but the damage to his reputation is insurmountable. If Elon Musk's net-worth declined as much as it did from his Twitter antics, imagine how much Bron's net-worth is going to plummet after the world's most beloved painting has been destroyed under his watch.

It's meant to be a triumphant moment in the story, but is it? For anyone upset over the movie's seemingly positive depiction of destroying priceless, beloved works of art, director/writer Rian Johnson gave a response in a recent interview with The Filmcast. "I don't think it would actually in real life be a heroic action to destroy the Mona Lisa," Johnson said, "but in the context of a movie with this tone..."