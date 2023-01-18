Aggretsuko Season 5 Trailer: The Adorably Rage-Fueled Red Panda Takes Her Last Bow
Is the daily grind getting you down? Have you considered releasing some steam by belting out death metal at a casual karaoke sesh? It certainly won't lift all the world's weight off your shoulders, but a certain red panda would argue that it's the highlight of a routinely terrible day. On the off chance that you've never witnessed one of her late-night performances, the singer in question is Retsuko, the star of Netflix's popular anime series "Aggretsuko." At first glance, she may look like the Hello Kitty-inspired protagonist of a children's show but in reality, she's a high-powered businesswoman who works in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm.
Pushed to the brink by all the typical problems of your average office worker (pushy superiors, irritating co-workers, the soul-sucking reality of being a cog in the capitalism machine, etc.), the series kicked off with Retsuko letting out her anger in karaoke bars. But a couple of years into that cycle, things started to change, pushing Retsuko to find happiness in new places — including the occasional on-purpose interaction with her co-workers! Five seasons later, the series is on the verge of ending and Retsuko is still blowing off steam with a microphone — but this time, the biggest stressor in her life is the fact that she's running for office!
Watch the Aggretsuko season 5 trailer
Back in the fourth season of "Aggretsuko," the series took a step away from Retsuko's search for happiness, focusing more on her colleagues at the office. Lots of time was spent with Haida, the spotted hyena office worker with a longtime crush on Retsuko. He capped off the season by doing the unthinkable and quitting his job but thankfully, the duo has remained friends outside of work... though from the looks of the trailer, Haida's coping mechanism (video games and never leaving his couch) isn't exactly conducive to the relationships in his life. Bad as that may be for him, Haida's poor habits are yet more proof that "Aggretsuko" is one of the most relatable shows on TV.
While Haida grapples with being jobless, Retsuko is getting involved with the Japanese government and running for a seat on the National Diet! Also, there's a new musician in town by the name of Shikabane, who's making some serious waves. Music, chaos, and politics — sounds about right, especially for a show that's always given its characters so much room to vent their frustrations. Here's hoping Retsuko finds an excuse to bring her death metal to a political forum!
The fifth and final season of "Agrretsuko" debuts on February 16, 2023.
The "Aggretsuko" series depicts the daily life of officer worker Retsuko, who copes with her frustrations with her boss and co-workers by belting out death metal. In this season, after Haida quits his job, he is forced out of his apartment that is owned by his parents and begins living in an internet cafe. There, he meets Shikabane, who seems to have given up on everything. Retsuko decides to live with Haida to save him. Then, a suspicious man calling himself a Diet member comes to scout Retsuko...