Aggretsuko Season 5 Trailer: The Adorably Rage-Fueled Red Panda Takes Her Last Bow

Back in the fourth season of "Aggretsuko," the series took a step away from Retsuko's search for happiness, focusing more on her colleagues at the office. Lots of time was spent with Haida, the spotted hyena office worker with a longtime crush on Retsuko. He capped off the season by doing the unthinkable and quitting his job but thankfully, the duo has remained friends outside of work... though from the looks of the trailer, Haida's coping mechanism (video games and never leaving his couch) isn't exactly conducive to the relationships in his life. Bad as that may be for him, Haida's poor habits are yet more proof that "Aggretsuko" is one of the most relatable shows on TV.

While Haida grapples with being jobless, Retsuko is getting involved with the Japanese government and running for a seat on the National Diet! Also, there's a new musician in town by the name of Shikabane, who's making some serious waves. Music, chaos, and politics — sounds about right, especially for a show that's always given its characters so much room to vent their frustrations. Here's hoping Retsuko finds an excuse to bring her death metal to a political forum!

The fifth and final season of "Agrretsuko" debuts on February 16, 2023.