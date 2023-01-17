James Cameron Wrote An Epic Space Battle For Avatar: The Way Of Water That Was Thrown Out

With "Avatar: The Way of Water" just on the cusp of a $2 billion box office intake, it appears that audiences have once again embraced the world of Pandora. I remember the stories about how some folks had even come down with what has been labeled called post-Avatar depression syndrome (PADS) when the first film came out, for all they wanted to do was to live on this planet, and it's easy to see why. As our delicate ecosystem crumbles with each passing day, "Avatar" presented a visually stunning environment that opened itself up through its creatures, its luminous biosphere, and the people who care for it.

The only difference this time around is that the sequel's massive success has all but ensured that Disney will mine this franchise until James Cameron eventually collapses from exhaustion, so the wait between Pandora visits will be significantly shorter.

Even with the tremendous scope of the 2009 film, there was still so much of Pandora left to explore, as it primarily stuck to the rainforest dwellings of the Omatikaya Na'vi. When Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) needs to hide out with his family in "The Way of Water," however, it introduces us to the Metkayina Clan, who have made their home among the planet's insanely beautiful waters. Cameron has already talked about meeting another clan of Na'vi referred to as "The Ash People," which will likely take in a fire-based section of the alien moon, so the exploring is far from over.

But in the midst of all this, "The Way of Water" nearly took the Na'vi beyond their ecosystem and into the cold depths of space.