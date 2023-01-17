Watch The Music Video For The Weeknd's Avatar: The Way Of Water Theme Song 'Nothing Is Lost'

"Avatar: The Way of Water" once again solidified the franchise as a pop culture mainstay through breathtaking visual effects, but James Cameron had one more trick up his sleeve. The "Avatar" sequel introduced more than just a new water-filled side of Pandora: The Weeknd was brought in to create brand-new music for the blockbuster movie. The composer of the musical score, Simon Franglen, collaborated with The Weeknd to create the theme song "Nothing is Lost." The song plays during the end credits of the film, but it can now be experienced outside the theater in the official music video.

The Weeknd is no stranger to providing his musical talents to the film industry. Previously, he did a song with Kendrick Lamar for "Black Panther" called "Pray for Me." He is also working on "The Idol," an HBO series starring Lily-Rose Depp that will also feature the award-winning singer in front of the camera. That said, "Nothing is Lost" may be The Weeknd's most cinematic made-for-screen work yet. Coupled with brand-new visuals, "The Way of Water" becomes a mesmerizing experience in the latest music video from The Weeknd. But don't take our word for it. You can now watch the short-form project in its entirety, free of spoilers from the film.