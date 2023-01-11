James Cameron Says Avatar: The Way Of Water's Success Isn't All About Money (Although It Probably Helps)

Cameron's sequel currently ranks as the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time — it is the fifth-biggest international release behind the movies "Avatar," "Avengers: Endgame," "Titanic" (which is getting a re-release, by the way), and "Avengers: Infinity War." Do the math quickly, and you'll know that means James Cameron helmed three of the top five international releases in history. That's a tremendous feat — but he doesn't think about the statistics that way. The legendary filmmaker considers the success to be a reminder of how moviegoers are done with streaming services: they want to go back to theaters around the world.

"I'm not thinking of it in those terms ... I'm thinking of it in the terms of we're going back to theaters around the world. They're even going back to theaters in China where they're having this big COVID surge. We're saying as a society, 'We need this! We need to go to theaters.' Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my a**."

The "Titanic" director's sentiments are understandable because after being subjected to cinema only through streaming services for the last few years, it's an understatement to say that the theater experience has been missed. The theatrical release vs streaming debate will always live on, anyway. Streaming has made movies accessible to all, but you have to agree with Cameron too.

Regardless of what medium you prefer, there's nothing quite like being seated with hundred strangers in a room and watching the lights go out — only to find yourself so connected to each other when they're turned on again. That's a power only theaters can hold.