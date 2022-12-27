Composer Simon Franglen Talks Avatar: The Way Of Water And Planting Seeds For Future Sequels [Exclusive Interview]

For the third act [action], you really hear the spirit of James Horner there, which was important for you. He always delivered such rousing scores for finales. How did you want to pay tribute to him there?

James Horner was a good friend of mine. He was one of my closest friends, and we wanted to bring some of the themes from "Avatar" into "Avatar 2." We all wanted to honor James' memory in what we were doing. It also made sense for the canon of films. We've got these five films. Why would you suddenly discard all the tunes from "Avatar"? For instance, where it was appropriate, I tended to do it more towards the beginning of the film because that's the one where we're doing that connective tissue from A1 to A2, that sort of, "Meanwhile, this is what happened." And so, when Jake and Neytiri go flying at night together and what we call "Date Night," that cue, then I call that back to them flying together in "Avatar" because that's a sort of resonance with A1 that makes complete sense.

I would use that — the "I See You" theme, shall we say — we'd use that when it made sense for Jake and Neytiri. We tended to keep that there. There were some other little bits and pieces where we referenced stuff from A1 because Jim said, "Well, I love that flavor there, I love that texture. Let's use exactly that." The idea was to use it thematically, so that we are building up this canon of motifs as we go forward.

There's close to probably, I don't know, more than a half an hour, maybe even close to 40 minutes more music than there was in the first one. There's a style for an "Avatar" movie, and because I had been responsible for the electronica, for the sense of the glowing forest for the rhythms and stuff in A1, we brought some of those elements and some of the themes. But as we moved into the new areas in particular, Jim wanted me to show that this was new. I hope that James Horner can look down and say, "Yeah, kid, you did okay."

Horner famously had only a few days to score "Aliens." How much time did you have for "Way of Water"?

I've been working on this from the beginning of the year, but I can tell you I delivered the last cue of this film on November 23. We finished the mix on November 24, the same day I caught Covid. I had eight days of isolation while we were print mastering. We were doing it right up to the wire. I had a day off yesterday, that was my first day off since August. I'm not sure what to do with myself [laughs]. Yeah, it's been fairly brutal in terms of the schedule and when you have to write this much music. This just dwarfs the amount of music that is in most movies.

When you were scoring "The Way of Water," were you thinking of the future films? Not just scoring the sequel, but the entire big picture?

Oh yeah. There are things in this film that are seeds that you will see some of them appear in "Avatar 3." There's some seeds that won't germinate until "Avatar 4." There is even one thing that probably won't appear until "Avatar 5" that you will see. They don't mean a huge amount here, but you may go, "Oh, I heard that there." You will see an evolution. It's very, very specific. That's something Jim asked of me because of the story arc. I had to read all four scripts to understand where the destination was in order to — how do I start if I don't know where I have to end?

Jim thinks of the music in some ways as being another actor. It's a character in the film, and therefore he wants me to understand where I need to go and where I need to come from in this journey. I can't just make stuff up for the sake of it. I need to know part of this. So yes, there are very specific things in "The Way of Water" that may not seem like they mean anything at all that will very much mean things as we go along.