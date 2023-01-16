Willow Actor Christian Slater On Honoring Val Kilmer And Having 'As Much Fun' As Possible [Exclusive Interview]

It's no secret that you were a big fan of the original "Willow" movie. So how does it feel not just to have a new chapter in that story all these years later, but to actually be a part of it?

It was a lot of fun. I mean, I had a great time, but this is a world that I love. I love fantasy. I love Lucasfilm. I was born at the right time. I was seven years old when "Star Wars" came out, and it just made such an indelible impression to me. I was 16 when "Willow" came out, and I loved it. I loved the energy of it. I loved the fun of it. I loved what Warwick did and I loved what Van Kilmer did. It was just such a fun, offbeat character. So to get the opportunity here to create a new character from the ground up, somebody a little quirky, somebody a little offbeat, somebody you're not sure you can really trust or not, was fun. And I felt like I found my tribe. I really loved this group of people and it was a great time.

There's a lot of history between your character and Madmartigan, and a lot of context that you helped to fill. Was your backstory pretty much figured out when you came aboard, or did you add some things as you went along?

I mean, certainly Jon had an idea. I mean, I've only heard later that there's some imaginary sequel that never got made in 1990 maybe.

Right.

But it does make sense to a certain degree. I mean, Val and I have always crossed paths in the past, and we've worked together several times and I'm just such a huge fan of his. And like I said, what they do with Madmartigan I thought was just fantastic and so fun and so full of life. And there was never ever going to be any idea of ... No one can ever fill the shoes of Madmartigan. I mean, come on. It's like, the guy's unbelievable. But he could have had a friend that joined him on his adventures. Val and I have had several adventures together in our lives anyway, so we could have hung out, it makes sense.

I think Allagash is the type of guy that Madmartigan would've attracted into his universe, just two kind of rogue-ish, sneaky kind of character guys. And then you put a character like Allagash in a crow's cage for 10 years, he's really going to be out of his mind. So all those aspects really gave me a lot of freedom to have so much fun with the character and just be a little quirky and a little offbeat. And I was just so thrilled that Jon Kasdan was open to ideas and to doing whatever the heck it is we wanted to do with each other. It was really fun.