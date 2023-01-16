The Last Of Us Trailer: Here's What Lies Ahead On Joel And Ellie's Path

Now that the series premiere for "The Last of Us" has casually ripped out our hearts and thoroughly stomped on them (an experience fans of the original video game have gone through before), it's time to look ahead to what awaits Joel, Tess, and Ellie on their journey across a post-apocalyptic United States overrun by fungus-infected monsters, armed totalitarian forces, enslavers, and all sorts of other dangers, most of them human in nature.

"The Last of Us" video game co-director Neil Druckmann and "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin's HBO series adaptation of Naughty Dog's beloved hit didn't pull any punches in its first episode, starting with a heartbreaking prologue that depicted the outbreak of the Cordyceps fungal virus in 2003 from the perspective of Joel (Pedro Pascal, back in rugged dad form and riveting as ever) and his loved ones. 20 years later, a twist of fate results in Joel and his equally hardened partner Tess (Anna Torv) being hired by the Firefly rebel group to smuggle a defiant, f-bomb-dropping teenager named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to their Massachusetts safe house. By the end of the episode, however, Joel and Tess had stumbled upon the truth about Ellie and what makes her so important, as well as a target for those on both sides of the ongoing war between the Federal Disaster Response Agency and the Fireflies.

Even with a whole ton of exposition to get through and sky-high expectations built in, "The Last of Us" got off to a compelling start and looks to only get better in the weeks that lie ahead. HBO gave viewers a taste of what's to come with a trailer that aired right after the episode, and is now available to watch online. Check it out below.