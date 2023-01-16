Gabriel Luna Breaks Down That Heartbreaking Death Scene In HBO's The Last Of Us

This post contains spoilers for HBO's "The Last of Us" and the video game series of the same name.

When "The Last of Us" was released in 2013, it significantly maximized the scope for video game storytelling by creating a survival-horror narrative rich in subtext and emotional resonance. The world-building in "The Last of Us" is terrifically etched starting with the game's prologue, which unfurls into a tense, high-stakes, often-traumatizing story about two souls struggling for survival in an apocalyptic setting. That prologue remains unforgettable to this day, as it not only sets the tone for the remaining tale but also features a heartbreaking death which shapes the trajectory of our protagonist, Joel Miller. The manner in which Joel's daughter, Sarah, is ruthlessly shot by a soldier despite not being infected is devastating; although brief, the prologue leaves a lasting impression on the player and plunges them into the action in-medias-res.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's television adaptation of "The Last of Us" succeeds in capturing the visceral, overwhelmingly distressing nature of that prologue. The show sets the stage by spending considerable time with Sarah (Nico Parker), depicting her everyday life with Joel (Pedro Pascal). Detail-oriented storytelling and a few artistic liberties help solidify Joel and Sarah's relationship further, making her eventual death all the more hard-hitting, even for those who already knew it was coming. Key aspects from the game, such as the watch she gifts Joel on his birthday and snippets of dialogue during the car escape scene, are preserved, adding to the authenticity of the sequence.

In a press event and interview roundtable for "The Last of Us" attended by /Film's Ben Pearson, Gabriel Luna, who plays Joel's brother Tommy, broke down the heartbreaking nature of Sarah's death in the opening episode.