Netflix Cancels Neil Patrick Harris Comedy Series Uncoupled After Just One Season

According to Variety, the series that was co-created by Star and Jeffrey Richman spent only one week in Netflix's coveted Top 10 list, at the number six spot. That means the cancellation may have simply come down to not enough eyes on the series. That being said, "Uncoupled" was also a frustrating watch; Michael is casually caustic, perpetually selfish, and out-of-touch rich, but the show doesn't seem to fully realize that. It positions the season as his unironic journey towards something like self-love, but he's not a character who's easy to root for. And whatever the series attempts to say about gay dating in middle age, it's hindered by its blindly privileged, often wincingly amoral (the joke about one of Michael's friends is that he only dates teenagers) cast of characters.

"Uncoupled" ended its first season with several cliffhangers that now seem like they'll go unresolved for good. After dancing together at a wedding, Colin told Michael he was considering giving their relationship another go. Meanwhile, his friend and business partner Suzanne (Tisha Campbell) was set to meet up with her long-lost son, while the only character in the show worth rooting for, Michael's friend Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas), was recently diagnosed with cancer. While I personally won't miss "Uncoupled," I will miss Stanley, and I hope that in some unrealized script out there, he got good cancer treatment and a new set of friends.

We're only two weeks into the new year, but Netflix has already canceled at least three other series, including the twisty mystery "1899," the conspiracy theory comedy "Inside Job," and the kid-friendly animated series "Dead End: Paranormal Park." Darren Star's other Netflix series, "Emily in Paris," is now in its third season on the streamer.