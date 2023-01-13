Adelaide Clemens Finally Gets To Play A 'Fun' Villain In Revival Series Justified: City Primeval

Having been off the air for about eight years now, the neo-noir world of "Justified" is coming back to television with "Justified: City Primeval," a miniseries based on Elmore Leonard's 1980 novel. The Emmy Award-winning original series, which ran for over six seasons, starred Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, and featured a supporting cast including Joelle Carter, Nick Searcy, Jacob Pitts, Erica Tazel, and Walton Goggins.

"City Primeval" takes place many years after the 2015 series finale, with Raylan having left his life in Kentucky for Miami, where he's committed to raising his teenage daughter, Willa (now played by Vivian Olyphant), while trying to juggle his Marshal duties. But an incident on a Florida highway prompts a trip to Detroit, where he faces a new challenge in the deadly Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), also known as "The Oklahoma Wildman." Although Holbrook appears to be propped up as the central antagonist, "City Primeval" features another challenge for Raylan in the form of Sandy, played by "Tommy" star Adelaide Clemens.

Focusing on season-long mainstays in addition to more episodic lawbreakers, "Justified" has proved to be as invested in its antagonists as it is in its morally complex heroes, with Goggins' Boyd Crowder being the greatest example. If "City Primeval" follows in the footsteps of the original FX series, Sandy will be just as important to the story as Raylan. Little is known about her character at the moment, but Clemens assures that her journey to becoming this character was a blast.