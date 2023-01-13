Here's Why Justified: City Primeval Aged Up Willa For The Revival Series

According to the folks working behind the scenes, FX's "Justified: City Primeval" isn't your average spinoff — which makes sense, because "Justified" wasn't exactly a typical adaptation. Though the series initially based its plot on Elmore Leonard's story "Fire in the Hole," it later evolved into a pulpy neo-Western that marched to the beat of its own drum. So where does the upcoming limited series fit into that equation? In the words of actor Adelaide Clemens, "It's an extension of the universe."

Based on Leonard's novel of the same name, the series marks the return of Timothy Olyphant's smoldering gunslinger, U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Where the original series left off, Raylan chose to embrace fatherhood, leaving Kentucky behind for a calmer life of co-parenting in Miami. Eight years later, he's balancing life as a marshal and a part-time father of his 14-year-old daughter, Willa (who is played by Olyphant's real-life daughter, Vivian). But calm has never been an easy prospect for Raylan. This time, disruption comes in the form of a chance encounter on a Florida highway — sending him to Detroit where he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman. The violent sociopath has made a hobby of slipping through the fingers of law enforcement ad he plans to do so again ... or so he thinks until Raylan Givens gets involved.

From the plot description alone, "City Primeval" has all the trappings of a sequel series: picking up on the legacy of its protagonist by prodding at the prospect of his happily ever after. There's just one detail that might throw hardcore fans for a loop. When Raylan and Winona's daughter Willa was last glimpsed in the "Justified" finale, she was a toddling tyke. So how is it that she's now a full-on teenager?