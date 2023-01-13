The Bear Showrunner Says Season 2 Is Where The Story Really Begins

"The Bear" took audiences by surprise in the summer of 2022 with its stressful and emotionally moving first season. Consisting of eight episodes, the story of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his journey from prestigious chef to running his deceased older brother's sandwich shop is returning for a 10-episode second season. The emotional highs and lows of "The Bear" ended with a cliffhanger that saw Carmen discover an absurd amount of money his brother had hidden in tomato cans of all places. With cash and a new goal in mind to open up a new restaurant, season 1 ended on an optimistic note for Carmy and his crew.

However, according to executive producer and co-creator Christopher Storer, the nerve-wracking first season was only something of a prologue. As he would say during the Television Critics Association press tour (via TVLine): "It almost feels like season 1 was sort of, 'Let's catch up,' and season 2 is sort of like where the show properly begins, once we've met everyone and seen their backstory."

The first season of "The Bear" was excellently paced, making viewers feel as overwhelmed as Carmy is in the new high-strung situation of running an out-of-control sandwich shop. Coming to terms with his emotional state following the loss of his brother and reconnecting with his family was only the beginning for Carmy. As Storer would say, "Season 2 it's about balance in a lot of ways, between time and what it means to start fresh and how you can start in a healthy direction."