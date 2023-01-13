Director Lee Cronin Wants Evil Dead Rise To Expand The 'Universe' Of The Series

Despite not always following the same protagonist, the "Evil Dead" franchise is one of the more surprisingly consistent in horror. It's a pretty difficult formula to mess up, after all — a group of people find the Necronomicon in a strange location, they accidentally unleash its powers, they fight for their lives and souls. With a structure like that, it's no wonder that every entry in the franchise ranges from good to great.

Not to overhype ourselves, but it certainly looks like "Evil Dead Rise" won't be an exception to this. In our defense, its first trailer looked sick, and if director Lee Cronin can be believed, what we saw was only a taste of what to expect. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, the director teased that behind the terrifying events taking place in a Los Angeles apartment complex, there is another significant story happening out in the woods.

"What I can say about the aspect back out in the woods is, it's all part of the exploration of a bigger universe," said Cronin, "and how the evil force can never really be destroyed and can continue to travel and pass."

Understandably, he's keeping this particular aspect of the film under wraps. However, based on what we see in the trailer, it looks like a similar Deadite infestation is about to occur in a swanky, Airbnb-esque lakeside cabin. Hold on to your scalps!