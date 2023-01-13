Back To Black First Look Photo Reveals Marisa Abela As Amy Winehouse

What kind of society would we be if we didn't honor every multi-award-winning pop sensation with a musical biopic named after one of their most famous singles? A broken society, that's what kind! Luckily, in the vein of "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Rocketman," "Respect," and "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" comes "Back To Black," a feature film about the life of Amy Winehouse. The upcoming release from Focus Features and Monumental Pictures is officially moving forward and will begin filming next week, on January 16.

"Industry" breakout Marisa Abela will star as the Grammy-winning singer, in a film set to cover Winehouse's "vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame." Expect to hear many of Winehouse's hit songs in the film, as "Back To Black" is moving forward with the full support of Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and The Amy Winehouse Estate. This is often one of the more controversial aspects of these biopics: the feelings of the family and how they address the legacy of the stars they center. But in this case, the Winehouse estate has come out to say: "We are thrilled that STUDIOCANAL, Focus Features, and Monumental are making this movie celebrating our daughter Amy's extraordinary music legacy and showcasing her talent in the way that it deserves."

This does leave one question unanswered though: will Abela do the singing herself (a la Taron Egerton's sensational performance in "Rocketman") or lip-sync to Winehouse's vocals (like Rami Malek in "Bohemian Rhapsody")? The press release doesn't specify, but it does provide out first look at Abela's visual transformation for the film.