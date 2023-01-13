Sharper Trailer: Julianne Moore And Sebastian Stan Lead A24's Next Thriller For Apple TV+

A trailer for "Sharper," the first Apple TV+ original movie of 2023, is here, and it's chock full of stars and advice about stealing. Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow, Justice Smith, and newcomer Briana Middleton lead the ensemble cast of this psychological thriller, which continues indie film studio A24's distribution partnership with the streamer.

"Sharper" is directed by Benjamin Caron, who most recently helmed three episodes of the Disney+ series "Andor." The movie is written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, whose script made the 2020 Black List of the year's best unproduced screenplays.

At the time, the plot of "Sharper" was said to follow what happens when "a chain of scam artists goes after one wealthy family with the perfect plan to drain them of their funds." Complications ensue as "love, heartbreak, and jealousy slither their way into the grand scheme" and "it becomes unclear whether the criminals are conning or the ones being conned."

In 2021, Moore also starred in the Apple TV+ miniseries "Lisey's Story," based on the Stephen King novel. Stan, meanwhile, has been making some interesting career moves as of late, with movies and TV shows like last year's "Fresh" and "Pam & Tommy" distancing him from his Marvel Studios image as Bucky Barnes, alias The Winter Soldier.

Here, Moore and Stan play a mother and son who get involved with a billionaire, with at least one of them being a "sharper" (defined by Apple as a noun for "a cheat, one who lives by their wits"). Check out the trailer for "Sharper" below.