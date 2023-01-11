Shotgun Wedding Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Stars In A Rom-Com To Die For

At the risk of hyperbole, I'm tempted to proclaim to all the masses that we're living in a golden age of trailers that tease one (relatively) normal movie premise and then take a complete 90-degree swerve into something else entirely. We just saw that unfold in real-time with the hilariously-named "Plane," the latest Gerard Butler actioner that unleashed one of the most entertaining title reveals we've received in quite some time. Oh, and should you be tempted to think that this trend is only able to be enjoyed ironically, take it from /Film's Ryan Scott that "Plane" does, in fact, deliver the goods.

The latest contender for this crown comes from the queen of high-concept romantic comedies, Jennifer Lopez. No stranger to suiting up in a frilly wedding dress and dealing with insufferable men, her latest project seems to place her in very familiar territory ... with a twist. As you might expect from the double entendre of a title, "Shotgun Wedding" has far more on its mind than all the usual banal humor, cheesy sentimentality, and regressive depictions of a "bridezilla." Instead, the footage teases something far more explosive.

Let's put it this way: If you ever wanted to see Lopez chucking grenades in her wedding dress or Jennifer Coolidge firing a machine gun, then this is the rom-com for you. Check out the trailer below!