Plane Trailer: Gerard Butler And Mike Colter Star In Jailbreaks On A Plane

Look, it's not every day that I get to flex my background as an aviation major and actually make it relevant with my obsessive love for film. So, for better or worse, I'm about to take full advantage of the opportunity here and go completely off the deep end with one of the more amusing movies on the upcoming calendar.

I've been frantically gathering as much evidence as possible to support the hypothesis that we're in the early stages of an aerial renaissance of sorts. "Top Gun: Maverick" emphatically proved that audiences still feel the need for speed, flocking to theaters (and, as of the holiday break, Paramount+ streaming) to experience those visceral thrills for themselves. In a quirk of timing, the World War II-set movie about flying aces, "Devotion," also came out last year — even sharing similar DNA with the "Top Gun" sequel, in fact, thanks to the casting of Glen Powell in both movies. Two plane-related movies isn't exactly much of a trend, admittedly, but it's better than nothing!

Luckily, audiences will have to keep their eyes on the skies with perhaps the most straightforwardly-titled aviation movie of them all: "Plane." Starring Trash Cinema King™ Gerard Butler, the early trailers for the upcoming film created quite a wave on social media, mostly as a result of the incredibly silly plot and the magnificently simple title reveal at the very end. For those who like their action flicks with a heaping dose of cheese, well, the final trailer for "Plane" is here to help wake up a sleepy January at the movies. Check it out below!