Elizabeth Banks Says Cocaine Bear Has Some Complex Themes, But 'Lives Up To The Title'

If "Cocaine Bear" doesn't thrill you just from its title alone, rest assured, director Elizabeth Banks (of "The Hunger Games" fame, director of "Charlie's Angels") promises that while the movie surely does "live up to its title," there are stronger themes underneath the surface of her film just waiting to be discovered by audiences.

"Cocaine Bear" is inspired, but not completely based on a true story. In 1985, a drug runner dropped an entire duffel bag full of cocaine into a forest which was then consumed by a giant American black bear. In real life, it was enough cocaine to kill the bear then and there. But in Banks' film, it sends the bear on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage — uniting an oddball group of cops, criminals, teenagers, and tourists who find themselves in a Georgia forest fighting for their lives.

"You know, it's a bear high on cocaine attacking people! But it's also a really fun character piece," Banks opens up about her new horror comedy to TotalFilm Magazine. "It's about a great group of people coming together who are very much in over their heads. Everybody is going after the drugs, and nobody realizes that the bear got there first."