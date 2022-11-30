Cocaine Bear Is About America's Failed War On Drugs, Says Director Elizabeth Banks

Back in the 1980s, America was in the middle of its so-called "war" on drugs. It didn't work very well. Then-First Lady Nancy Reagan had a campaign called "Just Say No," which was immediately turned into a joke at schools (it certainly did at mine). The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program, shortened to D.A.R.E., suffered the same fate. There are entire books written about why the war on drugs failed, from stupid slogans like "crack is wack" to exactly who was penalized and how for drug offenses. And now, it has spawned the upcoming film "Cocaine Bear" from director Elizabeth Banks.

As I try to make my brain process the sentence I just wrote, here is the real story that inspired the upcoming dark comedy. Back in 1985, a man named Andrew C. Thornton II and a partner were acting as drug runners. They flew a small plane from Columbia to the U.S. and dropped a whole lot of cocaine in bags near Blairsville, Georgia. Thornton, who made a habit of parachuting out of each plane and letting them crash, got caught up in his chute and died from the fall in Knoxville, Tennessee. The plane crashed in Hayesville, North Carolina. Later, a black bear was found dead after consuming a duffle bag full of cocaine. It's a sad story, but in this version, the coked-up bear is getting his revenge.

/Film's own Valerie Ettenhofer attended a trailer reveal and Q&A with Banks, where the director said the film is about America's failed war on drugs. Well, that and a very, very high bear who is extremely angry.