Yes, Elizabeth Banks Used Cocaine Bear To Pay Homage To Sam Raimi (And Also Stand By Me, Jaws, And Jurassic Park)

When asked about how successfully "Cocaine Bear" manages to skirt the line between comedy and horror, Banks quipped, "Hopefully as well as Sam Raimi" without missing a beat. The fact that the far-fetched story is actually based on a true event should also help make every outlandish death seem a little more believable. In September of 1985, police found the body of Andrew Carter Thornton II in a driveway in Knoxville, Tennessee (according to an investigative article in Backpacker). A former paratrooper and lawyer, Thornton had turned to drug smuggling, flying back-and-forth from Columbia to the U.S. in his own Cessna 404 plane. His accidental death came when his parachute failed to open after he jumped out of the plane after setting it on auto-pilot. Thornton was found heavily armed, wearing a bulletproof vest, strapped with thousands of dollars in cash and about 77 pounds of cocaine in a duffel bag.

In a bizarre twist about two months later, a random hunter came across the carcass of a 175-pound black bear in the woods of Georgia. Another duffel bag of coke was found near the poor bear that had apparently overdosed after sniffing too much of the illegal blow. Then, a morbid medical examiner decided to take the bear, affectionately referred to as "Pablo Escobear," to a taxidermist to have it stuffed. The bear eventually wound up in a pawn shop where country singing legend Waylon Jennings ended up purchasing it. Today, Cocaine Bear's final resting place is the Kentucky Fun Mall, of all places.

Truth is surely stranger than fiction, and it seems unlikely that the new "Cocaine Bear" film will touch on the actual true story. Maybe Waylon Jennings could make an appearance, though?

Find out when "Cocaine Bear" hits theaters on February 24, 2023.