Linoleum Trailer: Jim Gaffigan Flexes His Dramatic Chops In This Quirky And Lovely Indie

Jim Gaffigan is best known for his comedic antics, whether it's on the stand-up stage or as a myriad of supporting characters in films like "Going the Distance" or shows like "Bob's Burgers." Every now and then, Gaffigan digs into more dramatic territory with films like "Chappaquiddick" and "Light from Light," but you've never seen the comedian in a role that resonates as emotionally as his performance in the upcoming indie "Linoleum."

A selection from the 2022 South by Southwest Film Festival, "Linoleum" finds Gaffigan playing Cameron, an astronomer who once dreamed of being an astronaut but settled for creating and hosting "Above and Beyond," a Bill Nye-esque educational program that isn't exactly rolling in the high ratings, largely thanks to its midnight timeslot. But Cameron is about to get a boost of ambition after his wife (Rhea Seehorn) asks for a divorce, he loses his show to PBS where a real astronaut replaces him as host, and a satellite crash-lands in his backyard, forcing his family to relocate to his sister-in-law's house. That'd probably light a fire under anyone's ass.

What follows is a quirky, perplexing, but ultimately beautiful and lovely film where the ending completely changes everything. But we're getting ahead of ourselves. First, let's check out the trailer.