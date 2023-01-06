Yellowjackets Season 2 Cast Adds Three More, Including Supergirl's Nicole Maines

We're still a few months away from the premiere of season 2 of the hit series "Yellowjackets," but there's still plenty to be excited about. Christina Ricci, who stars as the adult version of the criminally (and possibly) insane Misty Quigley, has already said the season will be even more shocking than the first. It's a big claim, especially when you consider the first season was an introduction to a high school soccer team who may or may not have eaten one another in acts of ritualistic sacrifice.

In addition to Ricci, "Yellowjackets" boasts an incredible leading cast including Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis, and "Unforgettable" star Tawny Cypress.

It was previously announced that Lauren Ambrose ("Six Feet Under," "Servant") and Simone Kessell ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") had joined the show as series regulars, in addition to Elijah Wood (HE'S ELIJAH WOOD) in a guest arc as one of the Citizen Detectives, the vigilante true-crime group that includes Misty. Variety announced today that three new actors have been announced for the second season, including François Arnaud ("The Borgias"), Nicole Maines ("Supergirl"), and Nia Sondaya ("Truth Be Told") have been added to Showtime's "Yellowjackets." Sondaya will be playing the role of Teen Akilah, one of the Yellowjackets soccer players in 1996, as the original actor, Keeya King, is exiting the show.