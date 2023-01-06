Yellowjackets Season 2 Cast Adds Three More, Including Supergirl's Nicole Maines
We're still a few months away from the premiere of season 2 of the hit series "Yellowjackets," but there's still plenty to be excited about. Christina Ricci, who stars as the adult version of the criminally (and possibly) insane Misty Quigley, has already said the season will be even more shocking than the first. It's a big claim, especially when you consider the first season was an introduction to a high school soccer team who may or may not have eaten one another in acts of ritualistic sacrifice.
In addition to Ricci, "Yellowjackets" boasts an incredible leading cast including Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey, Oscar and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis, and "Unforgettable" star Tawny Cypress.
It was previously announced that Lauren Ambrose ("Six Feet Under," "Servant") and Simone Kessell ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") had joined the show as series regulars, in addition to Elijah Wood (HE'S ELIJAH WOOD) in a guest arc as one of the Citizen Detectives, the vigilante true-crime group that includes Misty. Variety announced today that three new actors have been announced for the second season, including François Arnaud ("The Borgias"), Nicole Maines ("Supergirl"), and Nia Sondaya ("Truth Be Told") have been added to Showtime's "Yellowjackets." Sondaya will be playing the role of Teen Akilah, one of the Yellowjackets soccer players in 1996, as the original actor, Keeya King, is exiting the show.
Here's what we know about the new characters
Nicole Maines is said to be playing a character named Lisa who works as an associate of Adult Lottie (Simone Kessell) and is trying to recover from past trauma. In case you missed out last season, Lottie Matthews is confirmed to have survived the 19 months in the wilderness with the rest of her Yellowjackets team members, but may or may not currently be leading a cult. If Lisa is an associate of Lottie's, there's a good chance she's a cult member or perhaps someone investigating the cult. While Maines is arguably most known for her role as Dreamer on "Supergirl," she's also popped up in some killer horror projects like Brad Michael Elmore's vampire girl-gang flick, "Bit," and the 2022 Hulu supernatural teen comedy, "Darby and the Dead."
François Arnaud is said to guest star in four episodes as Paul, the secret boyfriend and New York writer of Coach Scott (Steven Krueger). This casting is particularly interesting because it implies that we may see scenes from 1996 that don't take place in the Canadian wilderness or at the cabin. Is Paul going to start a search party? Will he only exist in flashbacks? We'll have to wait and see.
"Yellowjackets" season 2 arrives for Showtime subscribers beginning March 24, 2023, as part of the two-day exclusive window for streaming and on-demand, before it makes its way on-air on March 26, 2023.