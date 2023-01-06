Nicolas Cage Teases The 'Unpredictability' Of The Face/Off Sequel [Update]

UPDATE: Shortly after publication, "Face/Off 2" writer Simon Barrett confirmed via Twitter that the plot Nicolas Cage alluded to in this article was in fact, the plan for the sequel. The article continues as originally published below the Tweet.

He did, it's super cool, and we're both honored he seems to like our idea. https://t.co/Mbeo6dmCHg — Simon Barrett (@Simon_Barrett) January 7, 2023

John Woo's 1997 action flick "Face/Off" is one of the wildest, highest-concept action flicks in all of existence, and that's what makes it so great. Criminal mastermind Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) kidnaps his nemesis, a federal agent named Sean Archer (John Travolta), and switches their faces through plastic surgery. It's a totally ludicrous premise that works because of Woo's over-the-top action sensibilities and Travolta and Cage's willingness to fully commit to their gonzo roles. After all, they each had to play both roles, but with the confusing added layer of knowing they had switched faces.

In an interview with Collider promoting his upcoming western, "The Old Way," Cage updated fans on the "Face/Off" sequel in the works from "The Guest" and "Godzilla vs. Kong" director Adam Wingard, promising that it would be "unpredictable." Given just how wild the original film is, predictability seemed off the table from the start, but it's good to know that Cage has faith in the project. Wingard is great at mixing dark humor with action (just look at "The Guest"), so it's honestly hard to not be a little excited.