Face/Off 2 Is 'The Most Challenging Script' Adam Wingard And Simon Barrett Have Ever Worked On

The origin of Nicolas Cage's rise to meme-fame extends further back than the 1997 schlocky cult classic "Face/Off," but I'd go so far to say that there might not be a more fitting representation of everything that the A-list actor brings to the table. The John Woo action film, starring Cage and John Travolta as the co-leads of one of the most ridiculous premises ever to grace American cinemas, rightfully stands tall in the pantheon of both Cage movies and body-swapping narratives.

In case anybody needs a refresher, the plot of "Face/Off" involves Cage's criminal mastermind Castor Troy undergoing a procedure to switch faces with the vengeance-seeking FBI agent hot on his tale, Travolta's Sean Archer. It's the kind of absurdity that, looking back with the wistfulness of hindsight, we'd have to acknowledge only movies of a certain time could truly get away with. That's why the rumors of a possible reimagining of the movie have always been met with equal parts incredulity and excitement among film fans ... until those rumors became closer to reality, that is. Initially billed as a remake and since clarified to be a direct sequel, the responsibility of pulling off the same lightning-in-a-bottle magic one more time has fallen to "The Guest" and "Godzilla vs. Kong" director Adam Wingard.

Never mind that a sequel with both stars potentially returning would seem to be somewhat difficult, given what happened at the end of the film. Maybe that's partly why Wingard is describing the script as "probably the most challenging script" he and writer Simon Barrett have ever worked on together.