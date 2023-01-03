Encanto Co-Director Jared Bush Finally Gives The Answer To The Bruno 'Plot Hole'

Disney's "Encanto" is a magical family film about the heavy weight of generational trauma set to an incredible soundtrack by the ever-present Lin-Manuel Miranda. Starring Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal, a young girl and the only modern member of her family who was denied a special ability by the magic house the Madrigals all live in, "Encanto" sees the character set out to unpack the emotional baggage that comes with forced family traditions. In doing so, she undoes the circumstances which caused her uncle, Bruno Madrigal (John Leguizamo), to become an outcast.

Except, Mirabel realizes that her missing uncle never really left ... he stayed close by so that he could feel connected to his high-strung family. Now, when we say "close by," what we really mean is "Bruno lived in the literal walls of his family home for 10 years with only rats for company." To pass the time, poor Bruno taught his little rat friends to perform stage play versions of telenovelas. Yes, it's heart-wrenching as it sounds. Except, hang on — "Encanto" is set in the 1900s, a time period notably devoid of telenovelas. While the film lays out a fairly clear trail of hints, it never explicitly states how Bruno knows what telenovelas are.

That's where Jared Bush, co-writer and co-director of "Encanto," comes in. Seemingly, in the wake of "Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl" (which is adorable, by the way), Bush felt the spirit compel him to clear the air on anything fans wanted to know.