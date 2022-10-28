Disney's Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl Concert Is Coming To Disney+ In December

The Hollywood Bowl can be a magical place. Set in the Hollywood Hills, this giant amphitheater that opened in 1929 seats 17,500 people. They host countless musical acts, but one of the big draws is when a live orchestra plays along with a popular film. The LA Philharmonic recently performed alongside an "Amadeus" showing, and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" with live music is one of the venue's hottest tickets. Now Disney is bringing the Academy Award-winning film "Encanto" to the Bowl with the original voice cast.

Not everyone can get to Los Angeles, of course, but Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream the special. The concert will happen over two nights on November 11 and 12, 2022, and will be available to stream at the end of the year.

That's not a bad deal! As cool as the event space is, this means you won't have to deal with the insane traffic, parking nightmares (and they are epic), long food lines that net you a box of $8 crackers, or the hard seats. You can snuggle up with your own familia on the couch and sing along as you watch.