Violent Night's John Leguizamo On How It Felt To Face Off Against Santa Claus [Exclusive Interview]

This interview contains light spoilers and was edited for clarity and brevity.

Something called "Violent Night" doesn't sound like it might have a lot of nuance to it, but it really did for me, especially within your character. His villainy is so compelling and has such a draw to it that it feels like you actually might win by the end because he's so relatable. I wanted to know how you approached balancing playing a character like this with the fact that you are the antagonist to no less than Santa Claus, who is...

The most beloved character?

The most beloved person on Earth, maybe, yeah.

For young folk. Yeah, I know. I know. It was a big task, because your actual movie is only as good as your villain. So your villain has to be as smart as possible. And I talked to the writers and the director, Tommy [Wirkola], and said, "I want to be funny, too, but not 'haha' funny. I want to be witty. I have to be witty, I have to be smart."

How do I keep all that balanced? And I didn't want to be loved. I'm not a corny actor, I don't care about being loved, but I want to be understood. I want the audience to be able to respect me, and that's what we were going after, because that would keep the balance correct. Because Tommy had a tough, tough road to hoe because you got comedy, you got violence, and he brought heart, and those three ingredients don't go together easily or often.

So for him to be able to accomplish that, because he did, because I was crying at the end of this movie and I didn't expect that. He punched me out of nowhere. I was like, "Wait a minute, what?" I've been laughing and rooting, and all of a sudden I was tearing up. I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe that he snuck that in me.

I really do feel every character has their moment to shine and be understood.

Yes! The family on the page, I got to say, didn't really pop for me, but when I saw the movie I was like, "Oh my god, my god, I love this crazy, sick, disgusting, dysfunctional family. I want them to be together." And he got it. The actors and Tommy and the script really paid off.