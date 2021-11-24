Encanto Stars Stephanie Beatriz And John Leguizamo On Family, Colombia, And Lin-Manuel Miranda [Interview]

John, Bruno is a very unhinged character I might say. Playing a character like that, were there any moments that you got to improv or make choices that were outside of the script?

Leguizamo: Yeah, what's so great about these directors, Jared and Byron is that they welcome improv. They want you to try to be your quirkiest, your oddest, your weirdest self, and it's okay because we're in this booth by ourselves. So they let me do all this bizarro stuff. Half of it is not in the movie, but some of it remains. It was great to play this character Bruno whose sort of the guy that the family doesn't want. The guy who always says the wrong thing, the guy who always ruins every holiday and now he's welcomed back into the family, so it was a beautiful journey.



So you guys spoke a little bit about the family, and there's such an emphasis on family in this film. What is your favorite part of how the film depicts Colombian families? But also how it examines the pressures that family can put on a person?

Beatriz: I think that is my favorite part. How the film examines how families can inadvertently put a ton of pressure on members of their own family to sort of perform their roles. Because that doesn't really get talked about a lot, particularly in animation—

Leguizamo: Never in animation. It's like therapy animation.

Beatriz: Yeah. I think Disney has done something really special in that, not for nothing this film is going to come out during the holiday season. That's a time when many families are able to gather. After quite a few years of not being able to gather at all, we're all going to come together with our families and hopefully go to the movie theater and sit in the dark and watch this. Then on the car ride home or on the subway ride home, or however you get home you're going to talk with your family about what you just saw and what your roles in your own family are. That's a really important discussion to be having with kids and extended family members. "How do we function as a unit? What's good and what's bad. What can we work on?"

Leguizamo: Yeah, because it's so cool the way it captures the way families end up putting you in a slot, and you become the strong one, or the pretty one, or the guy who talks too much, or the comic. Then you're locked in that for the rest of your life. Here's Mirabel trying to break through these extraordinary people and find her magic.

Is that something that either of you personally experienced? Not to get too up close and personal about it!

Leguizamo: Well, you are getting up and close and personal about it. Yeah. It's all right. I relate to Bruno in a lot of ways, I was always the guy that was saying the wrong thing. Always the loudmouth, always being told, "John don't say that please. What is my sister going to think?" I go, well, "Let her hear it. You said it behind her back now it's for her to hear it in front of your face." So I was kind of like that guy, so I relate to Bruno.

Beatriz: I really relate to Luisa in that sometimes I feel like, "Ugh, I so many things I have to balance. I don't know, what if I drop one? What's going to happen?" As a new mom, I think a lot of new moms feel that way. Mom's period feel that way. "I've got so many balls in the air and if I don't keep moving, and keep everything going it's all going to fall apart."