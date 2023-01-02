Catherine Cyran, Writer Of Roger Corman Movies Like Slumber Party Massacre III, Has Died At 59

As was first reported by Variety, the Emmy-nominated director, producer, and writer, Catherine Cyran, passed away at the age of 59 on December 24, 2022, another tragic loss too soon from cancer.

Cyran's name may not be easily recognizable, but her legacy will live on in a varied career spanning multiple mediums and genres. After graduating from Harvard and working for the Royal Shakespeare Company for two years, Cyran got her start in the world of cinema under the tutelage of legendary B-movie producer Roger Corman, having gotten her start as an executive assistant. She would later go on to produce and write the screenplay for "Slumber Party Massacre III," "Dead Space" starring Bryan Cranston, "Uncaged" starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, "Fire on the Amazon" with Sandra Bullock, the Independent Spirit Award-nominated "Kiss Me A Killer," and ghost-wrote "Frankenstein Unbound," Corman's last feature as a director.

Cyran's career path led her to develop the martial arts series "Bloodfist" with Don "The Dragon" Wilson, and later adapted Gary Paulsen's 1990 novel "Hatchet" for the junior-high English class staple, "A Cry in the Wild." Cyran would make her directorial debut for the film's sequel, "White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II," which earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination. She sparked a solid professional relationship with Fox Family Television (now Freeform), writing and directing the thrillers "Dangerous Waters" and "Hostile Intentions."

However, her most prolific work was in the series of "The Prince & Me" features, and in the realm of made-for-TV Christmas films. Some of her hits include "Homecoming for the Holidays," "Christmas Duet," "Cross Country Christmas," "Our Italian Christmas Memories," and the campy Jay Mohr holiday favorite, "Christmas Do-Over." But she never forgot her horror roots, helping co-write the script for "Werewolf: The Beast Among Us" for Universal Pictures.