M3GAN Director Gerard Johnstone Says PG-13 Reshoots Made The Horror 'More Effective'

Is a PG-13 rating the kiss of death for horror in modern Hollywood? Sure, it can be, but it doesn't have to be. As anyone who's seen Sam Raimi's gleefully gooey and gross "Drag Me to Hell" can testify, a PG-13 horror movie can be just as nasty and twisted as its R-rated brethren (if not more so). In fact, director Gerard Johnstone has cited Raimi's 2009 hit as one of the films that gave him the confidence to embrace PG-13 with the reshoots for his dancing killer A.I. robot thriller "M3GAN."

On the off-chance you've missed the plethora of trailers, TV spots, and memes showing the film's namesake getting her murder-groove on, "M3GAN" centers on Gemma ("Get Out" and "The Perfection" star Allison Williams), a toy company roboticist whose new creation — the titular M3GAN, who looks a bit like an uncanny CGI doll-sized version of Elizabeth Olsen — takes her job of caring for Gemma's newly orphaned niece Cady ("Doctor Sleep" and "The Haunting of Hill House" alum Violet McGraw) a little too seriously. The movie sees Johnstone, director of the wonderfully outlandish indie horror-comedy "Housebound," drawing from a script by "Malignant" writer Akela Cooper, so expectations are high for this one among fans of all things campy and weird.

While "Housebound" and "Malignant" didn't concern themselves with securing a PG-13, Johnstone assured Total Film that he didn't have to sacrifice his creative vision to achieve that rating with "M3GAN." Claiming the film "was always so close to PG-13 anyway," he said it felt like "a mistake not to embrace it. I even remember thinking early on, 'This could be PG-13, and some of my favorite films like 'Drag Me to Hell' are PG-13.' So we made the decision to go PG-13 and actually reshot a couple of things."